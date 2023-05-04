ISLAMABAD: According to Awn Chaudhry, an intimate advisor to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the former prime minister divorced Reham Khan via email on Bushra Bibi’s advice.

During Bushra Bibi’s “iddat” period, the former PTI leader disclosed it while recording his statement in a matter involving Nikkah between Imran Khan and his current wife.

After a Pakistani citizen named Muhammad Hanif petitioned a court in the nation’s capital, the alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi came to light.

Awn claimed to have been Khan’s personal assistant and political secretary, handling all of the PTI leader’s political and private affairs. He claimed that Imran Khan had divorced Reham in 2015 after being persuaded by Bushra that it would be in his best interest to end things with her.

Reham, according to him, was out of the country at the time the divorce was issued to him through email by the former premier. He stated that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi used to meet after their divorce.

Imran Khan, according to Chaudhry, gave him instructions on December 31, 2017, to start plans for his “Nikkah” with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018. “I was shocked and informed Bushra that she was already married. Khan responded by stating that she had filed for divorce from her spouse.

He asserted that the former premier had informed him that Bushra Bib’s “iddat” term would end on February 18, 2018, and that both Khan and his current wife were aware of this knowledge.

He asserted that Bushra Bibi foresaw Imran becoming prime minister if they got married. According to Chaudhry, he once more began preparations for their nikkah ceremony on February 28, 2018, at Imran Khan’s request.