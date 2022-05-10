<!-- wp:image {"width":1052,"height":601} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-10\/416064_3517644_updates.jpg" alt="Jahangir Tareen Khan\u2019s group leader Awn Chaudhry. \u2014 The News\/File" width="1052" height="601"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Awn Chaudhry,<\/a> a key member of the Jahangir Tareen Khan group, has been appointed as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on sports and tourism.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President Arif Alvi approved the appointment on the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">advice of PM Shehbaz<\/a>, following which an official notification was also issued.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the notification, Chaudhry\u2019s post will be equal to that of a <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">federal minister.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->