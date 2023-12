Peshawar: Awam Express train from Peshawar to Karachi has been restored by Pakistan Railways.

According to railway officials, Awam Express has been dispatched from Cantt Railway Station to Karachi.

Officials said that the train will reach Karachi in 35 hours carrying 360 passengers, Awam Express has a capacity of 1500 passengers and the fare has been fixed at 4 thousand rupees per passenger.

According to railway officials, the Awam Express service was suspended in August 2022 due to floods.