One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater reservoirs, Manchhar Lake, saw some of its water level decrease on Wednesday as work went on to fortify ring embankments built to save Mehar town from any flooding.

In an effort to restrict water flow towards less populated areas and prevent flooding in densely populated areas, authorities were obliged to breach protective dykes and other structures along Manchhar Lake’s canals. The threat has primarily come from Manchhar Lake.

According to Mehar Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Sheikh, the area around Mehar town in Sindh’s Dadu district still had 10 to 12 feet of stagnant water.

The water level will gradually decline, and we’re trying to strengthen the dykes to prevent damage or breaches, he stated.

Separately, Sher Mohammad Mallah, an official in charge of the irrigation cell for the lake, told Dawn.com that because the water was now flowing directly into the Indus River through the Larkana-Sehwan (LS) bund rather than through the Larkana-Sehwan bund at its full capacity level of 122.8 feet, the water level in Manchhar had dropped to 122.2 feet from 122.5 feet.

According to Mallah, the water level at the Dadu-Moro bridge has also seen a minor decline.

Mahesh Kumar, an irrigation expert, told Dawn.com that the water level in the Indus Canal at Bhan Syedabad and the adjacent districts had dropped by one foot. He did indicate that the 10-foot-deep water in Mehar’s ring bund was still motionless.

Because of the powerful winds and waves that left in its wake on Tuesday night, MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto claimed that the situation at the Dadu ring bund was getting worse. But by Wednesday morning, everything had returned to normal.

