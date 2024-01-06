In the last match of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia, Australia defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets and whitewashed the three-match series.

On the fourth day of the Sydney Test, Pakistan had given Australia a target of 130 runs to win.

Earlier, Pakistan lost the Melbourne Test by 79 runs, and Pakistan also lost the Perth Test by a huge margin of 360 runs.

Chasing the target, Australia’s first wicket fell to zero, with opener Usman Khawaja falling victim to Sajid Khan and returning to the pavilion.

In their second innings on the fourth day of the match, Australia scored 91 runs for the loss of 1 wicket until the lunch break.

Steven Smith scored 4 runs and Marins Labushin scored 55 runs to lead his team to victory.

Australia achieved the target of 130 runs given by Pakistan for the loss of 2 wickets in 25.5 overs on the fourth day.

Earlier, at the start of the fourth day, the Pakistani team was bowled out for 115 runs in the second innings.

Pakistani batsmen Muhammad Rizwan 28, Aamir Jamal 18 and Hassan Ali were dismissed for 5 runs while Abdullah Shafiq, Shan Masood, Sajid and Salman were dismissed for zero, Saeem Ayub 33 and star batsman Babar Azam could only score 23 runs.

In the third Test against Pakistan, Hazlewood took 4 wickets and Nathan Line took 3 wickets.

Third day of Sydney match

By the end of the third day of the Sydney Test, the Pakistani team was suffering from severe problems in the second innings and 7 of its players had been dismissed for 68 runs.

In the second innings, Abdullah Shafiq and Saeem Ayub opened the innings for Pakistan, but Abdullah Shafiq was once again bowled by Mitchell Starc for a wicket in the first over, while Josh Hazlewood bowled captain Shaun Masood in the second over of the innings. I sent the pavilion on the very first ball.

Saeem Ayub and Babar Azam put up some resistance but young Saeem Ayub was left lbw off Nathan Lyon for 33 runs while Babar Azam was caught behind the wickets off Travis Head for 23 runs.

Saud Shakeel was the guest of just two runs while night watchman Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha were caught by Josh Hazlewood for zero.

At the end of the third day’s play, Pakistan had scored 68 runs for the loss of 7 wickets and Pakistan’s overall lead over Australia was reduced to 82 runs.

Earlier, in response to Pakistan’s 313 runs, Australia was bowled out for 299 runs in the first innings, the Green Caps got a lead of 14 runs in the first innings.

In the first session, Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marins Labushin got out after scoring 38 runs, Australia’s third wicket was 187 runs, the fourth wicket also fell on 188 runs, Steve Smith was dismissed by Mir Hamza while Marins Labushin was a victim of Salman Agha’s ball. .

Australia’s fifth player to get out was Travis Head who scored 10 runs and was a victim of Amir Jamal while Alex Carey was also bowled for 38 runs on a total of 289, Mitchell Marsh was bowled for 54 runs and Nathan Lyon was dismissed for 5 runs by Amir. However, Josh Hazlewood was also dismissed by Aamir Jamal for a wicket.

On behalf of Pakistan, Aamir Jamal bowled brilliantly and dismissed 6 players while Salman Ali Agha got two wickets, one player each was dismissed by Sajid Khan and Mir Hamza.

On behalf of Australia, Mitchell Marsh scored 54 runs and Marnes Labushin scored 60 runs, while Usman Khawaja played an innings of 47 runs.

Second day of Sydney Test match

On the second day of the Sydney Test, in pursuit of 313 runs by Pakistan, Australia’s batting continued in the first innings, but the second day’s play was stopped due to rain.

Sydney Test: Second day’s play ended due to rain, only 46 overs possible

Day 1 of Sydney Test: Pakistan bowled out for 313 in the first innings

On the second day of the last Test match, Pakistan got its first success in the form of the wicket of Australian opener David Warner who scored 34 runs and fell victim to Salman Ali Agha while Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Amir Jamal for 47 runs.

Australia had scored 116 runs for the loss of 2 wickets when the game was stopped due to low light and the tea break was stopped before the time, but later it started raining during the tea break and then the umpires due to continuous rain. announced the end of the second day’s play.

At the end of the second day’s play, Marnus Labushin scored 23 runs and Steve Smith scored 6 runs, while Australia maintained the lead over Pakistan.

The first day of the Sydney Test

On the first day of the final match of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia, Pakistan decided to bat after winning the toss, but the Pakistani openers failed miserably against the Australian bowlers.

In his first innings on the first day of the Sydney Test, Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafiq was caught out by Smith for no runs off Starc’s ball after playing two balls. He returned to the pavilion holding the catch in his hands.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam were dismissed for 35 runs and 26 runs while Pakistan suffered their fifth loss in the form of Saud Shakeel who was the guest of 5 runs. But Rizwan scored 88 runs on a total of 190