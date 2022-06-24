Until Chamika Karunaratne intervened with 75 off 74, Sri Lanka’s rolling collapse devoured the top order, destroyed the middle, and nearly wiped out the tail. By putting up a 58-run ninth-wicket stand with debutant Pramod Madushan before striking big blows with No. 11 Maheesh Theekshana, he helped Sri Lanka recover from an embarrassing 85 for 8 to 160 all out.

This sum is far from being a contender even on a track that takes a significant turn.

By nicking Pathum Nissanka off in the third over and then getting Danushka Gunathilaka caught at mid-off, Josh Hazlewood had started Sri Lanka’s collapse. However, all of Australia’s top players lost to Sri Lanka. Hazlewood and Pat Cummins each grabbed 2 for 22, while Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green each claimed one wicket. Matthew Kuhnemann also claimed two wickets.

Australia fielded well once more, forcing two run-outs as Sri Lanka continued to suffer from poor communication between the wickets, save for Finch’s dropped catch that gave Karunaratne a reprieve on 61. Before Karunaratne top-edged Cummins high into the air and wicketkeeper Alex Carey slid under the opportunity, the hosts only batted for 43.1 overs.

In the fourth ODI, Sri Lanka had recovered strongly from a score of 34 for 3, but this time Dhananjaya de Silva wasn’t playing because of an illness. His successor, Dinesh Chandimal, was the third batter to be struck out after making six when he holed out too long-on.

Charith Asalanka, Tuesday’s centurion, appeared to be settling in beautifully to the innings but was out due to a mix-up with Kusal Mendis. Asalanka wanted two but hit the ball wide of the sweeper cover. Mendis rejected him on the second run too late, and Kuhnemann’s throw found Asalanka well short. He was out for fourteen.

After then, the middle order swiftly fell apart. Mendis was out the very next ball after stepping on his stumps and advancing too far into his crease to hit Maxwell to the leg. When Dunith Wellalage attempted to propel Kuhnemann above mid-on, Cummins was already there. The same bowler delivered a straight one to strike out Dasun Shanaka.