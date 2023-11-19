Australia defeated the unbeaten and host India by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and became the world cricket champion for the sixth time.

In the final of the ICC World Cup, Australian batsmen Travis Head and Labushin played a brilliant batting match defeated India’s ambitions, and gave the title of World Cup 2023 to Australia.

On Sunday, the World Cup final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl.

Batting first at the invitation of Australia, the entire Indian team was bowled out by scoring 240 runs in 50 overs, with KL Rahul scoring 66 runs and Virat Kohli scoring 54 runs.

Australia set India a target of 241 runs in 43 overs thanks to the excellent batting of Travis Head and Labushin. .

Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 137 runs off 120 balls while Labushin scored 58 runs and remained unbeaten.

It should be noted that Australia has won the ICC ODI World Cup title for the sixth time, the Kangaroos have lifted the World Cup trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and now in 2023.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of 132,000 spectators. A large number of Indian fans were present in the stadium to watch the final, including many celebrities.

India’s innings

India started aggressively against Australia, the opener Shibman Gill got out after scoring 4 runs, but the captain Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the team by batting smoky in the final as in the entire tournament, but then he scored 47 runs off 31 balls. Pavilion returned.

After the fall of 2 wickets, the Australian bowlers dominated the Indian batsmen throughout the match and did not allow them to play openly. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to make a long partnership by doing single doubles but then Kohli was also dismissed for 54 runs while Rahul also returned to the pavilion for 66 runs.

Apart from this, Surya Kumar Yadav scored 18 runs, Ravindra Jadeja scored 9 runs, Mohammad Shami scored 6 runs, and Shreyas Iyer scored 4 runs. Jasprit Bumra scored one run, Kuldeep Yadav scored 10 runs and Mohammad Siraj scored 9 runs.

Thus, the Indian team got out after scoring 240 runs in the allotted overs.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed 2 each while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Australia’s innings

Australia did not have a good start in chasing India’s target, with 3 Australian batsmen falling prey to the Indian bowlers for a total score of just 47. Opener David Warner was dismissed for 7, Mitchell Marsh for 15, and Steve Smith for 4 runs.

After the fall of 3 wickets, Labushin and Travis Head formed a brilliant partnership and silenced the more than 100,000 Indian fans sitting at the ground in Ahmedabad. Both the batsmen batted with composure and also hit attractive shots all around the ground.

A match-winning partnership of 192 runs between Labuchin and Travis Head shattered India’s dreams of winning the World Cup.

Travis Head scored 137 while Labuchin played an unbeaten innings of 58 runs, Glenn Maxwell remained not out by scoring 2 runs.

It should be noted that before the final, India remained unbeaten in the entire tournament, 9 matches of the group stage, and then the Indian team won against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Prize money

For the current World Cup, ICC has announced a total prize money of one crore dollars.

A prize money of 4 million dollars was announced for the winning team while the losing team will get 2 million dollars.