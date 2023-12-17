In the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Perth, Australia defeated Pakistan by 360 runs.

In the second session on the fourth day of the Test match, Australia declared their second innings at 233 runs for 5 out.

In response, the national team could only score 89 runs and all the teams were out.

The fourth day of play:

At the start of the second innings, opener Abdullah Shafiq and captain Shaan Masood got out by scoring 2.2 runs.

Pakistan suffered their third loss in the form of Imam-ul-Haq who scored 10 runs and walked the pavilion, Babar Azam 14, Sarfaraz Ahmed 4, Agha Salman and Faheem Ashraf 5.5, Aamir Jamal 4 and Khurram Shehzad were out for zero.

On behalf of Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Line took 5, 5, Josh Hazlewood 4, Pat Cummins 3, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head took 1 wicket each.

At the start of the day, Australian batsmen Steven Smith 43, and Usman Khawaja resumed play with 34 runs, and soon fast bowler Khurram Shahzad took the third wicket for Pakistan on 87 runs.

Khurram Shehzad dismissed Steven Smith lbw for 45 runs.

Australia’s fourth wicket fell on 107 runs when Travis Head was caught off Amir Jamal for 14 runs.

Warner’s century against Pakistan is not surprising: Mitchell Johnson’s attack on the Australian team continues

Usman Khawaja was dismissed on 90 runs by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Third day:

On the third day of the Perth Test, the Pakistan team started their incomplete first innings with 132 runs for 2 wickets.

Khurram Shahzad was bowled by Pete Cummins for 7 runs at the start of the day, while Babar Azam was bowled by Mitchell Marsh for 21 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq was bowled by Nathan Line for 62 runs, Sarfraz Ahmed was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 3 runs while Saud Shakeel was bowled by Josh Hazlewood for 28 runs and Faheem Ashraf was the victim of Pat Cummins for 9 runs, Aamir Jamal was dismissed by Nathan Line for 10 runs. What did

Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed by Travis Head for four runs.

Second day:

At the end of the second day yesterday, Imam-ul-Haq was not out for 38 and Khurram Shahzad for 7 runs.

On the second day of the Test match, after the Australian team was bowled out for 487 runs, Pakistan’s first innings was opened by Imamul Haq and Abdullah Shafiq.

Usman Khawaja’s Slogan Shoes Case: What Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Said?

Both the batsmen took a cautious approach and took the team’s score to 74 runs in 36.2 overs, after which Abdullah Shafiq was caught out for 42 runs by spin bowler Nathan Line.

Pakistan’s second wicket fell for 123 runs in 49.3 overs, with captain Shaun Masood scoring 30 runs and was caught out by Mitchell Starc.

First Day of Test:

In the match, the host team won the toss and decided to bat first and invited the visiting team to the field.

Not allowed to wear shoes with slogans in favor of Palestine, Usman Khawaja wore a black belt

On the first day of the Perth Test, Australian opener David Warner played a brilliant and aggressive innings, he scored 164 runs off 211 balls and this innings included 4 sixes and 16 fours.

Apart from this, Usman Khawaja scored 41, Marnos Labushin 16, Steve Smith 31, and Travis Head scored 40 runs.

Pakistan debutant Aamir Jamal took two wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shehzad took one each.