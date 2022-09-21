Highlights from the opening T20 International between Australia and India include:

In the first match of the three-match series, Australia defeated India by four wickets to take the lead.

Matthew Wade’s undefeated 45 off 21 balls and Cameron Green’s explosive effort enabled the Kangaroos to squeak out a victory with four balls remaining.

Earlier, when Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field first, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55), who both blasted smashing half-centuries, helped India reach 208/6 in 20 overs. The Indian playing XI did not contain Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah.

India defeated Australia by a score of 208/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya was 71 not out and KL Rahul was 55; Nathan Elis took three wickets and Josh Hazlewood two). Tim David is caught on the first ball by Yuzvendra Chahal, who is sent in to deliver the final over. When Pat Cummins enters the field, he smacks a four! THE PLAY IS OVER! A significant victory for the Kangaroos! 191.2 overs, 211/6 for Australia

Only 2 runs are required in 6 balls.

Bhuvneshwar throws a short pass to Matthe Wade and gives up three consecutive goals. What a fantastic collaboration Wade and David have created. Despite only having 24 out of 55, the team won by almost an over. 52 runs are given up by Bhuvi in his final four overs. Score after 19 overs, AUS: 207/5