The Rs17.6 trillion ‘austerity’ budget passed by Pakistan’s National Assembly for FY26 is another exercise in book-balancing rather than bold reform. Driven largely by the dictates of the IMF’s $7bn funding programme and the $1.4bn climate-resilient facility, the budget sets an ambitious target: achieving a primary surplus of 2.4% and economic growth of 4.2%. But these numbers seem detached from economic realities, especially given a private sector hesitant to invest and a government unwilling to commit to large-scale fiscal stimulus.

The plan to collect Rs14.1 trillion in taxes while keeping the fiscal deficit at 3.9% hinges on adding Rs463 billion in new taxes and aggressive enforcement. Yet even this enforcement has been diluted under political pressure, notably from the PPP, which has succeeded in making the arrest of tax evaders conditional and bailable, with a threshold of Rs50 million. Other adjustments include reducing the tax on imported solar panels from 18% to 10% and lowering the income tax rate for earnings between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million from 2.5% to 1%. These measures will offer some relief to ordinary citizens but hardly compensate for the deeper systemic issues left untouched.

The real constraint remains debt servicing: Rs8.2 trillion will go towards interest payments — almost half the federal budget. Defence spending is also set at Rs2.55 trillion, while subsidies amount to Rs1.1 trillion. By contrast, development allocations have been cut to Rs1 trillion, a figure equal to the civil and military pension bill and significantly less than the Rs1.4 trillion originally allocated for the outgoing fiscal year.

Even more troubling is the growing tax expenditure — now over Rs5.3 trillion — granted as exemptions to commercial entities, including civil and military organisations. Meanwhile, politically sensitive sectors like retail, real estate, and agriculture remain effectively shielded from real taxation. This selective approach reflects a broader unwillingness by successive governments to challenge entrenched interests and build a fair, broad-based tax regime.

While the government argues that IMF requirements leave little room to manoeuvre, this narrative is misleading. The IMF programme’s focus on debt sustainability does not preclude meaningful reforms; it is the political leadership’s refusal to implement them that keeps the country locked in a cycle of low growth, high deficits, and rising inequality.

Without structural changes — especially in tax policy, public sector reform, and spending priorities — the FY26 budget, like its predecessors, will likely miss its macroeconomic targets. More importantly, it will fail to create the sustainable growth and social investment Pakistan urgently needs. Until ruling elites confront their role in this enduring economic decline, the pattern of crisis and austerity will only deepen, undermining both stability and hope for millions of Pakistanis.