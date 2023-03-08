LAHORE: On Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Lahore, the Aurat March will begin at the NADRA Office in Shimla Pahari near the press club and end outside of Faletti’s in honour of International Women’s Day.

We will be marching tomorrow (March 8) from NADRA Office, Shimla Pahari, near press club to outside Faletti's at 2 PM. SPREAD THE WORD.#MarchHoGa #AuratMarch2023 pic.twitter.com/MzNz3f5Hsd — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 7, 2023

The district government had previously been asked for a no objection certificate (NOC) by the Aurat March organising committee in order to organise a rally on March 8 in Nasser Bagh, Lahore.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered Lahore DC Rafia Haider and the Aurat March organisers to meet and decide on the rally’s location for March 8.

The honourable judge of the high court has directed that the march will go ahead and directed that the district administration to facilitate the Aurat March Lahore on March 8th.

They have been asked to decide with us the details of the security and venue.#AuratMarch2023 — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 7, 2023

The Aurat March organisers previously published a list of 60 demands, among which were the abolition of patriarchal violence, increased participation of women in all levels of climate change decision-making, a reduction in the defence budget, and increased money for health and education.

During a pre- march press conference at the National Press Club, a number of a women’s rights activists, including Farzana Bari and Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, s e a d a t e r I (NPC).

The suggestions demand an end to debt traps and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) anti-poor practises in addition to raising the minimum wage.

International Women's Day is being observed today to create awareness against gender bias and to promote equality.

This year’s theme for the Day is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/KlMYNjt7vm — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 8, 2020

Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to giving women equal chances to succeed and develop in all spheres of life, as well as to their socioeconomic development.

In a message on March 8 in honour of International Women’s Day, the president said that Pakistan joined the rest of the world in celebrating the occasion.

The president was quoted by the President Secretariat Press Wing as stating, “Let us pledge to achieve gender equality and work towards establishing a more just and equitable world for all through digital technology.

As part of a five-day trip, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari landed in New York on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will preside over a symposium on “Women in Islam” that will coincide with the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

According to the foreign minister, Pakistan is organising an event on Islamophobia from the Council of Foreign Ministers platform in order to combat misperceptions about human rights, notably those of women and minorities.

He claimed that Islam is the only religion that upholds the equality of women and encourages their liberation in all spheres of life.