LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aun Chaudhry on Friday has resigned as Special Coordinator to Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) on Political Affairs.

In a resignation, Aun Ch stated, “Today, I have been told by the CM Office to disassociate myself from Tareen Group or resign from the position.”

“Everyone knows that Jahangir Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Election and formation of PTI government in the center and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have,” the document stated.

“I prefer to submit my resignation from the post of special coordinator to the CM to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group,” he said.