The feature is currently rolling out to iOS users

X (Twitter’s new name) was bought by Elon Musk a year ago on October 27, 2022.

The social media platform under the leadership of Elon Musk has introduced audio and video calling features in X on completion of one year.

This feature was announced by the company for several months and now it has been introduced.

According to the statement issued by the company, this feature has just been introduced for iOS devices, and it will be available for Android users after some time.

Elon Musk announced to soon introduce the audio and video calls feature on X (Twitter).

Like many of the new X features, the audio and video calling feature will also be available only to users who pay the X Premium i.e. monthly fee.

Users will be able to control audio or video calls through Direct Messages settings while calling a person will require sending at least one Direct Message to X, the company said.

It should be noted that in August 2023, Elon Musk said in an X-post that no phone number would be required to make audio and video calls.

According to Elon Musk, X is a global address book, and therefore calls do not require a phone number.

These new changes are part of Elon Musk’s efforts to make X a super app.

Elon Musk has been saying for a long time that he wants to make X an app where every kind of service is available to the user.

Elon Musk expects the audio and video calling feature to help bring more people to the social media platform.

Similarly, the company is also planning to make the payment feature a part of X.