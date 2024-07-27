The United Nations Human Rights Council describes the key attributes of good governance such as transparency, responsibility and accountability, participation, and responsiveness to the needs of the people. Unfortunately, chronic political uncertainty, unpredictable economic policies, feeble institutions, persistent corruption and absence of accountability, the uncivilized mishandling of infrequent resources, the buildup of unmanageable debt, and pitiable public service delivery have destabilized our country. Everybody knows well that emphasizing the ability to support and assist one’s community through elected office encourages ordinary citizens to run for office in Pakistan. Regrettably, simply running for elected office is commonly associated with self-interest. People enter politics to achieve influence and status. Deprived of of a formal role for political parties and an influential donor class, political entry decisions at the local level provide evidence on how to broaden the composition and performance of the political class, in theory nurturing good politicians at the outset of a civic career. The dreams of gaining personal benefits by means of the public office, enhanced status, and respect influence citizens. How ordinary citizens perceive politics, influences who steps up to candidacy. Next is a question of electability. Will voters insist on electing good politicians who prioritize their interests or will they persist in supporting status quo candidates, possibly favoring more conventional or established options? Electability is important, an encouraging first step. However, it does not ensure good governance; it remains unclear if well-intentioned politicians can make a difference on their own once they are in office. Where people are encouraged to run to lift their community instead of themselves, official budgetary spending is in line with citizen preferences, this gives persuasive evidence that social versus personal encouragement yields good politicians to office and buoys citizen satisfaction with policy choices while fostering a more positive view of the political landscape and the state. Governance refers to all processes of governing the institutions, and practices through which issues of common concern are decided upon and regulated. Good governance adds a normative or evaluative attribute to the process of governing. Good governance relates to the political and institutional processes and outcomes necessary to achieve development goals. The true test of good governance is the degree to which it delivers on the promise of human, civil, cultural, economic, political, and social rights. Good governance reforms of democratic institutions create avenues for the public to participate in policymaking through formal institutions or informal consultations. They also establish mechanisms for including multiple social groups in the decision-making, especially locally. Finally, they may encourage civil society and local communities to formulate and express their positions on issues of importance to them. In the territory of delivering state services to the public, good governance reforms advance human rights when they improve the state’s capacity to fulfill its responsibility to provide public goods, which are essential for the protection of several human rights, such as the right to education, health, and food. Reform initiatives may include mechanisms of accountability and transparency, culturally sensitive policy tools to ensure that services are accessible and acceptable to all, and paths for public participation in decision-making. When it comes to the rule of law, human rights-sensitive good governance initiatives, reform legislation and assist institutions ranging from penal systems to courts and parliaments to implement that legislation better. Good governance initiatives may include advocacy for legal reform, public awareness raising on the national and international legal framework, and capacity building or reform of institutions. In fighting corruption, good governance efforts rely on accountability, transparency, and participation to shape anti-corruption measures. Initiatives may include establishing institutions such as anti-corruption commissions, creating information-sharing mechanisms, and monitoring governments’ use of public funds and implementation of policies.