The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in LAHORE asserts to have found 89 heroin-filled capsules on a female traveller at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The guy was allegedly trying to bring heroin into Bangkok, according to the Force. She is allegedly a Sahiwal inhabitant. The woman had capsules in her stomach, according to officials. More research is being done.

In a separate incident, the ANF stopped a car on the Coastal Highway close to Pasni and seized 96kg of charas. A representative claimed that drugs were strategically hidden in stones. The Anti-Narcotics Act has been used in two cases against the defendants who were apprehended.