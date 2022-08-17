ANGKOK: Authorities said that at least 17 locations in southern Thailand saw explosions and fires on Wednesday. Seven persons were hurt in what appeared to be various coordinated attacks.

According to police and military sources, after-midnight bombs and arson assaults targeted gas stations and convenience stores in three provinces, lightly hurting at least seven people.

So far, no one has taken responsibility for the attacks.The Thai government has fought against covert groups demanding independence for the largely Muslim regions of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and portions of Songkhla for decades in the southern Thai provinces near the Malaysian border.

Since 2004, more than 7,300 people have died in the battle, according to the Deep South Watch organisation, which keeps track of the bloodshed.