Saif Ali Khan, a famous actor of the Indian film industry, revealed in a recent interview that when he was injured during an attack at his home, his son Taimur asked a question that surprised him.

According to Saif Ali Khan, “When I was attacked, initially I thought it was just a pain in the back, but then Kareena Kapoor got nervous and started talking about taking me to the hospital. She was making calls in a hurry and everything was happening very fast.”

During this, his younger son Taimur Ali Khan innocently asked, “Are you going to die?” Saif Ali Khan did not answer his question, but this moment was very important emotionally for him.

Saif Ali Khan added that when he was in the hospital, Taimur seemed completely satisfied, which gave him a lot of peace.

He also said that Kareena might have deliberately sent Taimur to the hospital with her because she knew how important Taimur’s company was for her during this difficult time.

It should be remembered that doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed in a media briefing that Saif Ali Khan had reached the hospital in an injured condition along with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim.