Washington: US President Joe Biden has expressed regret for the loss of life as a result of the Israeli attack on Gaza.

In a statement on social media platform X, the US president said that he was saddened by the attack on the hospital in Gaza and the horrific loss of life.

Joe Biden said that the US national security team has been instructed to collect information about the hospital attack in Gaza.

The American President said that the United States clearly stands for the protection of the lives of citizens during conflicts, and we mourn for the dead or injured patients, medical personnel and other innocents in this tragedy.

It should be noted that the Israeli army targeted the hospital while brutally bombarding Gaza, in which the number of martyred Palestinians is more than 500, while this attack is being strongly condemned by world leaders.

The number of martyred Palestinians in Israeli attacks has exceeded 3500

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 12,500 people have been injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza, including more than 1,000 children and more than 1,000 women.