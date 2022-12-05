Terrorist attacks that have injured people in both Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days appear to be ongoing and possibly on the rise. On Friday, gunmen opened fire on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, apparently targeting Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani. While Nizamani escaped the attack unscathed, his bodyguard was critically injured. The attack was clearly preceded by extensive planning and knowledge of the layout of the building where it occurred.

It is unclear why Nizamani was chosen as a target, if there are any plans to target Pakistani diplomats in the future, or even who attacked the embassy. Pakistan has issued a strong statement condemning the attack and warning Afghanistan against any future attacks.

It goes without saying that ensuring the security of diplomats and other members of foreign missions is one of the primary responsibilities of the government in the capital of any country. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has been in power for more than a year and has no excuse for such a security lapse.

While Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan has been strained for some time, the country cannot afford to continue in this state. Clearly, an attack on a senior diplomat in the country cannot be overlooked.

The correct statement has been made, but further action is required. To ensure the continued presence of Pakistani diplomats in Kabul, the Taliban must provide foolproof security arrangements. How are other members of staff supposed to work if the mission head is at the mercy of militants like this? This assassination attempt should not be viewed as a one-time occurrence. A thorough investigation must be conducted by the Taliban government.

The attack comes just days after State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar returned from a successful one-day visit to Kabul, during which she discussed a variety of bilateral issues. It also comes just days after the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) ended their ceasefire with the Pakistani government. TTP attacks in Pakistan have increased in recent months.

Such attacks may occur again unless the resurgent militancy is dealt with harshly and all perpetrators are apprehended. There is no room for complacency in this matter; all safe havens or hideouts, whether in Afghanistan or on our side of the border, must be destroyed. Much depends on Afghanistan’s ruling regime in this regard.

The Afghan government must hold militants accountable, regardless of which terrorist organisation they belong to. Pakistan and Afghanistan share more than just a border; they also have a shared history dating back decades.

Terroir in one country is felt in another. Our fates are so intertwined that we must work together to end the violence that has terrorised our lands for so long.