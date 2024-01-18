Pakistan retaliated to Iran by launching Operation Morgabar, Sarmchar, in response to the attack on Balochistan.

According to the spokesman of the Foreign Office, Pakistan targeted the specific shelters of terrorists in the Sistan province of Iran in the morning, many terrorists were killed in Pakistan’s operations.

According to the spokesman of the Foreign Office, the terrorists were living in areas deprived of the government’s control of Iran.

The spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Office further said that due to the lack of action on serious concerns, the so-called Sarmachar continued to shed the blood of innocent Pakistanis, the action is an unshakable determination to protect and defend Pakistan’s national security against all threats.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of terrorists were also shared with Iran. Will continue to take steps.

The statement issued by the Foreign Office also said that Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, the only purpose of today’s action was to achieve its own security and national interest of Pakistan. No compromise can be made.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that Pakistan upholds the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, the principles of the UN Charter include territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states, and Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged.

The spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Office also said that Iran is a brotherly country and the Pakistani people have respect and love for the Iranian people. Continuing, Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Invasion of Pakistan by Iran

Two days ago, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks in the border area of Balochistan, killing 2 girls and injuring 3 others.

Pakistan strongly condemned the attack in Balochistan, calling it a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and against bilateral relations, and said that the entire responsibility for this attack rests with Iran.

In response to the attack on Balochistan, Pakistan recalled Masood Tipu, the ambassador posted in Iran, while the Iranian ambassador was also expelled.

America strongly condemns the Iranian attack

America strongly condemned Iran’s attack on Pakistani territory, saying that Iran violated the sovereign borders of 3 neighboring countries, Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region and because of Iran, America Located in Iraq.

China offers mediation to Iran and Pakistan

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry while reacting to the attack by Iran in Baluchistan province of Pakistan said that Pakistan and Iran should avoid any action that would lead to more serious situation.

On the other hand, the Chinese Consul General posted in Karachi offered to mediate between Pakistan and Iran and appealed to both countries to act with restraint.