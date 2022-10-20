Authorities in Karachi have detained a second suspect in connection with the shooting attack on the Korangi Fire Brigade Station. Rangers and police forces began a coordinated operation and detained Siddique Baba, the suspect in the shooting at the Korangi fire department office.

The accomplice of Siddique Baba, Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqi, has already been taken into custody by the Rangers.According to the paramilitary force’s spokeswoman, the suspect’s possessions also included the weapon used in the assault.According to the Rangers spokesman’s statement, both assailants killed Mahboob, Amir, and Irshad in the gun attack earlier this month.

Armed men raid the Korangi fire station, killing two people

When unknown gunmen opened fire on a fire station in the city’s Korangi neighbourhood earlier this month, two members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire department were murdered and another was hurt.

According to police, when unknown gunmen opened fire on a fire brigade office in Korangi, next to Bilal Chowrangi, inside the confines of the Awami Colony police station, two individuals were instantaneously killed and another was injured.

Members of the fire department Amir, 55, and Mehboob, 40, were identified as the deceased, and Irshad, 30, as the injured.Authorities claim that the suspects scaled the barriers to gain entry to the fire brigade office and took the security guard hostage while holding him at gunpoint.