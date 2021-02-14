Karachi: One of the most popular singers among youth Atif Aslam is part of the star-studded Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) season six opening ceremony line-up.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bio-secure bubble, there will be no opening ceremony at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The virtual show is being filmed in Turkey currently which will go live before the opening fixture between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on February 20.

According to reports, rockstar Atif has recorded his performance. PSL 6 anthem’s artists including Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners have already arrived in Turkey for the shoot.

Remember, the government had allowed only 20 percent crowd at both PSL 6 venues. 7500 ticketed people in Karachi and 5500 ticketed people in Lahore will be able to watch each PSL 6 match live at the stadium.

PSL 6 will commence in Karachi on February 20. The metropolis will host 20 matches in the first phase after which the event will move to Lahore who will host 20 matches including Playoffs and the final on March 22.