Renowned singer Atif Aslam presented the natiya kalam ‘Allah ho’ in his voice with the advent of Ramadan.

Atif Aslam renders kalam in this blessed month on the occasion of Ramadan and this time with the advent of the month of fasting, the singer has rendered natia kalam “Allah ho” which video he uploaded on YouTube.

This Naat video of Atif Aslam was shot in the historical Badshahi Masjid which is loved by his fans.

Atif Aslam had earlier performed ‘Taj Dar Haram’, ‘Mustafa Jaan Rehmat Par Lakh Salaam’, and the hymn ‘Wahi Khuda Hai’ in Ramadan which was loved worldwide.