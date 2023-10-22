Israel is continuously attacking Palestinians, and the number of martyrs, including children and women, has reached 4,385

Famous singer Atif Aslam donated one and a half crore rupees (15 million) to help the Palestinians.

The continuous attacks on Palestinians by Israel continue, in which the number of martyrs, including children and women, has reached 4,385. Various countries, including Pakistan, are sending humanitarian aid, to help the Palestinians. Atif Aslam could not stay behind.

Aid trucks begin entering Gaza through the Rafah Corridor

In this regard, Atif Aslam shared his Instagram story and said that the images coming out from Gaza are very painful and it can happen to any of us.

He apologized to the Muslims of Palestine and said, “I am sorry, I am not there and I cannot do what you are feeling, but you are all in my prayers.”

Along with this, the singer posted another story in which Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan thanked singer Atif Aslam for donating 15 million rupees for food and medical aid to Palestinians.