ISLAMABAD: According to a report , renowned actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are likely to get married in January.

According to the article, the couple will invite guests by the end of December and ask them to save the days of January 21–23. With only a few days till the wedding, preparations are in full flow.

As per the announcement, the celebration would include all the traditional South Indian wedding traditions, including Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet, and the eagerly anticipated main event.

Suneil and Mana Shetty’s opulent Khandala Home – Jahaan will allegedly host the wedding ceremony. Additionally, Suniel told the reporters that the engagement news was true.