ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued orders to release two lawyers, Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh, in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case,

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan ordered to release the lawyers on the basis of a report presented by the police department. The police department submitted a report which sought dissolution of the case against the lawyers.Police said that no evidence was found against Zafar Ali Waraich and Shoaib Shaikh Advocate.

Earlier in the day, the ATC sent an accused lawyer, Shoaib Gujjar Advocate, on seven days’ judicial remand to Adiala Jail in the IHC attack case.

In another development today, a notification was issued by the chief commissioner of Islamabad regarding the constitution of a Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) to probe into Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case.Representatives from ISI, IB, MI and police are included in the JIT.

On Monday, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber, they pushed the IHC chief justice out of his chamber.