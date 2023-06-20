PTI chief, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and other PTI leaders have non-bailable arrest orders, according to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

Additionally, PTI defectors Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema, as well as Hassaan Ullah Niazi and Murad Saeed, are others. At the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations, warrants were issued in cases that had been reported.

They were the subjects of two cases: one for burning a container at the Naseerabad police station, the other for vandalism at the PML-N office at the Model Town police station.