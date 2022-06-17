In a case involving alleged vandalism and property destruction during the party’s May 25 long march, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday extended the temporary bail applications of 13 PTI leaders, including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, and Yasmin Rashid.

After issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for the lawmakers last Friday, the ATC granted interim bail to them (June 10).

Azhar, Yasmin, and Aslam Iqbal appeared before the court at the start of the session, while former education minister Shafqat Mahmood filed a motion seeking exemption from the court.

Mahmood could not attend in court due to a surgical procedure he had today, according to the lawyer representing PTI leaders. He further claimed that the accused are not being informed about the charges they are facing.

Meanwhile, the police informed the court that some of the accused leaders have cooperated with the inquiry while others have refused.

The ATC granted the interim bails of PTI leaders until June 28 after accepting the pleas for extensions.