An anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has sentenced Adil Raja and other accused to two life terms each in a case involving “digital terrorism against state institutions.”

The hearing of the digital terrorism case related to May 9 was held at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved verdict shortly after the conclusion of the trial.

The court awarded two life sentences each to Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed Khan. Similar sentences were handed down to Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada. In addition, the accused were sentenced to a cumulative 35 years of imprisonment under other charges and fined a total of Rs1.5 million

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented a total of 24 witnesses before the court. On the prosecution’s request, the court completed the trial in the absence of the accused. Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani appeared before the court on behalf of the prosecution.

In the case registered at Abpara Police Station, the court sentenced Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, and Syed Akbar Hussain to life imprisonment. In the case registered at Ramna Police Station, sentences were awarded to Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed.

During the hearing, advocate Gulfam Ashraf Ghoraia appeared on behalf of the accused. He had been appointed by the court as counsel for the defendants.

It is pertinent to note that under anti-terrorism laws, trials can be conducted in the absence of the accused.