ISLAMABAD : An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the 26th November protest case.ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted the hearing while Bushra Bibi was represented by lawyers Shamsa Kiani and Ansar Kiani in court.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi filed a request for exemption from attendance and to be included in the investigation of the case.In response, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra stated that he would direct the police to include Bushra Bibi in the investigation.

Later, the court issued orders to extend Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until May 5.It is recalled that a case has been registered against the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan under terrorism charges at the Kohsar Police Station.