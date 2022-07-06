The 36-year-old Spaniard faced Botic van de Zandschulp in the round of 16 on Monday at the All England Club while wearing strapping over his belly.

Only a few weeks ago, he captured his 14th French Open title while having his problematic left foot anaesthetized before receiving career-saving medical attention.

Nadal declined to comment on whether or not his most recent physical worry is real.

“I’m a little too exhausted to discuss my body and all the issues I’m having. I’d prefer not to talk about that right now “Nadal answered.

“All due respect to the remaining adversaries. I currently have enough health to keep going and fight for what I desire.”Nadal has come halfway to achieving the first male Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.