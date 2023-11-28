At the utility stores, things started selling more expensively than the general market.

According to the official document, the price of sugar per kg for general consumers at utility stores is Rs 155, while the average price of sugar per kg in the open market is Rs 136.90 paise.

Similarly, chickpea dal is available at utility stores for Rs 252 per kg, with Rs 21 and 42 paise more expensive per kg from the open market. The price of pulses and chickpeas per kg in the open market is Rs 230 58 paise.

White gram is Rs 16 71 paise per kg in utility stores, white gram is Rs 405 per kg in utility stores, and Rs 388 29 paise per kg in the open market.

The price of sila rice per kg at utility stores is fixed at Rs 370, while the average price of sila rice per kg in the open market is Rs 316 47 paise.

According to the document, broken rice at utility stores is Rs 3.80 paise more expensive than in the open market, the price of broken rice per kg at stores is Rs 230, while the average price of broken rice per kg in the open market is Rs 226 30 paise.