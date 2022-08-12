Uk: On Friday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged the longstanding connections between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and expressed optimism that these relationships will one day reach “historic heights.”

The army leader made the comments while he was the special guest there at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst’s passing-out parade.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), one of many military schools in the United Kingdom, serves as the primary officer training facility for the British Army.

The academy is where all British Army officers receive their training, including early officers who were formerly Warrant Officers and other men and women from abroad. Britannia Royal Naval College and Sandhurst are the British Army’s respective equivalents.The COAS said it’s a “great privilege and honor for him to be there at today’s occasion as he opened his speech.

He said: “You are part of one of the best forces in the world that has produced outstanding military commanders.” He thanked the students and their families on finishing their training at the academy.

He addressed the graduating cadets, “I am as happy of you as I am of them. Two Pakistani cadets will be graduating with you today.

According to Gen. Bajwa, Pakistan and the UK have a “deep-rooted connection” that is “built on mutuality and similar ideals,” as seen by his attendance at the school today.