<!-- wp:image {"width":929,"height":531} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-07-17\/428103_6486398_updates.jpg" alt="A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi after a technical fault was reported. \u2014 CAA\/File" width="929" height="531"\/><figcaption>Hyderabad: On Sunday, a Sharjah-to-Hyderabad <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">aeroplane<\/a> experienced a technical problem and had to make an emergency landing at Karachi Jinnah's International Airport.<br><br>At the airport in Karachi, the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> IndiGo<\/a> aircraft is currently being checked. "IndiGo aircraft 6E-1406, bound for Hyderabad from Sharjah, was detoured to Karachi. The pilot noticed a problem with the equipment. "Necessary procedures were followed, and the plane was diverted to Karachi out of caution. The airline announced in its official statement that an additional flight is being sent to Karachi to transport the customers to Hyderabad.<br><br>The fact that an Indian airline had to make an emergency landing at<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> Karachi<\/a> airport for the second time in two weeks should be underlined.An Indian airline made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport twice in the past two weeks.<br>The airline said that "an additional flight is being deployed to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad."<br><br>The almost 180 passengers on board have been transported safely to the transit lounge.<br>SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight on July 5 was forced to make a detour to Karachi after the pilots discovered an odd fuel depletion in one of the aircraft's fuel tanks. An indicator light was discovered to be broken. The pilot of the IndiGo plane successfully landed the jet around 2:20am, according to reliable sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).<br><br>The Airbus 320 aircraft reported a mechanical problem and is currently being investigated. Nearly 180 passengers were on board; they were securely transported to the transit lounge and given breakfast.<br>According to the sources, the passengers will take a different flight to Hyderabad Deccan, which is scheduled to land at 3pm.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->