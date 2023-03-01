In the most recent incident of violence, two student organisations clashed at the University of Punjab, according to the Lahore police on Wednesday.

While the number of students hurt in the altercation is yet unknown, the parties also engaged in aerial fire and stone-throwing during the brawl at one of the largest campuses in the nation.

The police also stated that Haseeb, among other students involved in the shooting on university property, have been apprehended.

The incident occurred just days after the nation’s leading university, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), was shut down this week for an indeterminate length of time as a result of a fight between two student organisations.

The altercation between two groups happened on Monday, according to Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, the university’s registrar, and following that, students were told to vacate the dormitories.