Rawalpindi:One of Pakistan’s largest animal markets had less activity than normal on Friday as consumers refrained from splurging on cows, sheep, and goats in anticipation of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha due to the country’s economic crisis.

In an effort to sell their herd before the holiday, which begins on Monday, farmers have been camping out at the I-15 cattle market between Islamabad and Rawalpindi for two weeks. However, there aren’t many customers there.

The economy of Pakistan is in a funk, and everything — including Christmas spending — is being negatively impacted by raging inflation.

Muhammad Mumtaz still had 30 animals to sell after bringing 50 to the market.There is nothing left for us since feed is expensive, wheat is expensive, and the cost of a truck has risen.

For Eid al-Adha, Pakistanis typically purchase an animal to be slaughtered, keeping a third for themselves, a third for friends and family, and a third for charity.

Muslims claim that it honours Ibrahim, or Abraham in the Christian and Jewish religions, who was willing to offer his son as a sacrifice in order to demonstrate his submission to Allah.

He said, “We can’t sell them inexpensively.”