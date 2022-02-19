PESHAWAR: Three cops were injured after unidentified people hurled two hand grenades at Phando police station in Peshawar on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the morning. The assailants fled the scene after attacking the police station.

Soon after the incident, a large contingent of law enforcers reached the police station, and the bomb disposal squad confirmed that hand grenades were used in the attack. The police station was said to be partially damaged.

The injured officials had been taken to Lady Reading Hospital from where they were discharged after being treated. They were reportedly between the ages of 30 and 45 years; none were in critical condition.

Last month, three people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed while over two dozen were injured when a blast tore through a bustling market chowk near Lohari Gate in Lahore, a prominent entrance of the historic walled city.

According to the Lahore police, an initial investigation showed that a 1.5 kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked next to a pushcart outside a bank, which was the cause of the blast.

“It was an IED (improvised explosive device) blast,” Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Abid Khan told media men at the emergency gate of Lahore Mayo Hospital where the deceased and the injured were shifted.