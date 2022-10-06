Mexicali City Authorities in southern Mexico said that gunmen killed at least 18 people in an attack on Wednesday, including the mayor of the town. According to attorney Sandra Luz Valdovinos, the attack took place in the state of Guerrero in San Miguel Totolapan.

She stated that two other people had injuries. According to Valdovinos, there have been 18 confirmed fatalities thus far. Conrado Mendoza, the mayor, was one among those killed.The attack’s motivation was not immediately clear.

According to reports, the Los Tequileros gang, which is connected to the potent drug cartel known as Jalisco Nueva Generacion, was the mastermind behind the attack that took place in broad daylight. Screaming could be heard as local television video displayed the town hall’s front covered in gunshot holes.

An area in Guerrero with a record of bloody clashes between cartels includes the town of San Miguel Totolapan, which has a population of roughly 4,300.Since the government sent troops to fight the cartel in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 340,000 homicides, most of which are attributed to drug trafficking groups.

After one of Los Tequileros’ leaders was killed in a shootout with local police in 2018, the group’s power in San Miguel Totolapan, where they had previously perpetrated kidnappings, began to wane.