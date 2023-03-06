In the early hours of Monday, a fire started at a camp that had been set up outside the home of the former prime minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park and quickly spread to neighbouring power lines.

To put out the fire, however, the emergency workers arrived to the scene right away. In the incident, no fatalities were reported.

Employees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are camping outside of Khan’s home to offer him “protection”.

Arrest warrants have been issued in the Toshakhana case, and the PTI head is accused in numerous other crimes.

As Khan’s followers attempted to block police access into his residence on Sunday, Islamabad police delivered arrest warrants to the former prime minister to secure his appearance in court on allegations of using his power to sell official items, according to authorities.

The Pakistani Election Commission (ECP) convicted the PTI leader guilty of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries in October.

As Khan ignored numerous summonses to appear in court, the Federal Investigation Agency filed accusations against him with an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants.