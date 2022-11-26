ISLAMABAD: According to report, which cited diplomatic sources in Doha, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar would probably travel to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup in the first week of December.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, whose country’s team achieved an unbelievable and unforgettable victory against the champions Argentina, was among the world leaders who attended the World Cup’s opening ceremony. The Foreign Office had already received invitations before the tournament even began.

Dates are still being finalised, according to the sources. Additionally, on Thursday, Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the ambassador of Qatar in Islamabad, made a call to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to extend an invitation from his Qatari counterpart to watch the World Cup.

According to sources, Pakistan should support a sister Muslim nation that hosted the world cup first and was under fire from various foreign capitals, international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), and even the media for alleged violations of human rights.

Qatar was originally supported in a tweet by Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif. It is unfortunate that as the host of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar is facing a propaganda onslaught. For making the big event so well and for advancing world peace and development, it deserves praise. With HH the Emir and the people of Qatar, Pakistan stands in solidarity, he wrote.

Alfred Grannas, the German ambassador in Islamabad, tweeted a brief image of a football created in Sialkot and exported for hundreds of thousands of rupees to the World Cup. He tweeted, “Every goal is a Pakistani goal.”