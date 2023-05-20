RAWALPINDI: On Saturday, the military’s media wing reported that one terrorist and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight in Zarghoon, Marget, Balochistan.

“On May 20, 2023, early in the morning, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces post set up in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post was recently established to aid in thwarting extortion attempts directed against the local coal mines, according to a statement from the ISPR.

The terrorists were pushed back by the post’s troops after they swiftly responded to the fire raid. However, in the ensuing fierce exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three soldiers chose martyrdom.

According to follow-up ISR work, a purposeful blocking and sanitization operation has been started after it was determined that neighbouring mountains were a possible hiding place for escaping terrorists.

Currently, the operation is going well, and security personnel are applying pressure to stop terrorists from escaping the region.

Along with the country, the security forces are steadfast in their resolve to thwart attempts to undermine Balochistan’s peace, stability, and advancement.