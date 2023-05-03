When she returned to India from the United States of America at the age of 16, Priyanka Chopra talks about the kind of discipline her late father, Ashok Chopra, applied to her.

In her most recent interview, Priyanka revealed how her father became quite anxious after a boy once jumped onto her balcony.

I got my hair blown out because it was the only thing I had ever done and returned after consuming all of these American hormones and foods because my dad was quite paranoid because he sent a 12-year-old with braids and an attempt at coolness to America, she continued. I come back looking more like a woman than my father would have anticipated for a 16-year-old.

She claimed, “When I returned to India, I was in this small town peacocking like I did in my American high school, and I had boys follow me home.”

The Quantico star revealed that after the incident, she was terrified and sought to her father for support. Her father quickly responded the next day by saying, “That’s it, you’re going to need rules.”He instructed her to dress casually, primarily in Indian costumes. Additionally, Priyanka had a personal driver at the time who drove her everywhere.

“I didn’t realise the gravity of it,” said Nick Jonas’ wife. I believed I could do no wrong. Now, I consider it. I’m wondering how I got away with doing this (crap). My dad makes me feel so bad.

Priyanka Chopra, however, recently made another stunning entrance at the MET Gala this year.