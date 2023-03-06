Reknowned Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away unexpectedly while seeking treatment in Canada, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said late on Sunday. He was 80.

Shah stated that Qavi had recently become ill. He prayed that God would offer the deceased’s soul eternal peace and give the grieving family members the fortitude to endure the irreparable loss.

Shah described the late actor as a “great actor who had left an everlasting impact on the showbiz world” in recognition of his skill and aptitude.

Speaking of Khan’s accomplishments, the head of the arts council mentioned that he had received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement Award, and Radio Pakistan’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The late actor’s son Adnan Qavi stated that he would make further announcements on the time and other specifics of his father’s funeral prayer.

The flamboyant actor, who received the President’s Prize for Pride of Performance, appeared in around 200 movies. Also, he appeared in a number of hugely popular radio plays and theatre productions.

Condolences pour in

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, expressed his profound sorrow and grief on the actor’s passing. He described Khan’s passing as an irreparable loss to the nation’s arts community.

The prime minister also prayed that Allah would bless the soul of the deceased and give the grieving family patience.

The President’s Prize for Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz are examples of how the state has recognised his talent.

PM Shehbaz added that the renowned actor’s performances in movies, television, plays, and radio demonstrated his skill.

People are still talking about the multifaceted actor’s roles in Laakhon Mein Teen and Andhera Ujala.

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), posted on the microblogging website Twitter that he was “saddened to learn about the loss of iconic actor Qavi Khan.

Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/5k6fUPypN2 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 6, 2023

Qavi khan sahab was not only a great actor but one of the most good human being I was fortunate to work with.

May ALLAH raise his darjaat in heaven. Ameen 💔 — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) March 5, 2023