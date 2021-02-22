DxOMark has revealed official images and specs of the Asus ROG Phone 5.

The details were outed in a new audio review of the device.

The ROG Phone 5 will run the Snapdragon 888 SoC and sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is set to launch next month, but official details of the phone are already rolling out. DxOMark has published an early audio review of the device, spilling the beans on its specs and its design in the process.

According to the image, the ROG Phone 5 sports a secondary display on its rear panel — a detail we’ve seen in previous leaks. The point of this display is unclear, but it’ll likely act as a notification ticker or quick settings access panel. A red button — likely a trigger key — features on the phone’s bottom-left. The power button and volume rockers are visible on the right edge.

The previously-spotted triple rear camera setup is also on showcase in the render. Lettering below the array confirms the ROG Phone 5 will use a 64MP quad bayer sensor in its primary camera, but details of the other two shooters remain unknown. Around the front, the phone features a sizeable top bezel hosting one of the phone’s two front-firing speakers and likely the selfie camera, too.

As for the specs, DxOMark says the phone runs the Snapdragon 888 chipset. While it’s been largely expected, this is effectively the first mention of its inclusion. A 3.5mm headphone jack with an ESS DAC also headlines the feature list. DxOMark says the ROG Phone 5 delivers the “best audio performance of all the phones” it tested thus far. This might make it an attractive prospect for gamers and audiophiles, too.

Despite this early review, there’s still a long wait before Asus officially launches the phone on March 9.