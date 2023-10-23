Assets in excess of income reference was made against Ishaq Dar in 2017, the court also acquitted 3 co-accused in the assets in excess of income case

Islamabad: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was acquitted by the accountability court in the case of assets in excess of income.

Accountability Court accepted Ishaq Dar’s acquittal request, after NAB’s clean chit, the court accepted Ishaq Dar’s request.

A disproportionate assets reference was made against Ishaq Dar in 2017, the court also acquitted 3 co-accused in the disproportionate assets case.

The NAB prosecutor said that there is no evidence against Ishaq Dar and there is no direction for further investigation.

It should be noted that the accountability court had entered the NAB reference against Ishaq Dar, after the Supreme Court’s decision, the accountability court again heard the reference against Ishaq Dar.