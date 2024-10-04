New Delhi: Not only the minorities are worried about the hateful policy of the Modi government, but even the members of the BJP themselves have become protestors.

According to Indian media, the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly and three members of the Assembly jumped from the third floor of the Secretariat in protest over the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes category.

A BJP MLA is also among those who jumped from the secretariat, but the four members who jumped from the third floor were safe because there was an elastic net a little above the ground.

The trap that the MLAs fell into was set in 2012 to save the lives of suicide attempters. According to Indian media, Dhingar of Maharashtra is a nomadic community and they get 3% quota in government jobs and educational institutions which will be increased to 7%.

It should be remembered that dozens of people have been killed in bloody riots between two tribes in the Indian state of Manipur over quotas in jobs and educational institutions.