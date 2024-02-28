THE legal disputes that have arisen around the elections are not going away. Who has the legal right to call the first meeting of the newly elected National Assembly has been the subject of another dispute.

Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called a session on Thursday in spite of President Arif Alvi’s refusal to use the prerogative until all reserved seats have been awarded in order to meet the constitutional deadline. But it’s unclear if the latter has the right to do so, which could raise concerns about the validity and legality of Thursday’s hearings and lead to yet another legal dispute.

This new debate seems to have been preventable if the ECP had decided by now whether the Sunni Ittehad Council, which most independents endorsed by the PTI have joined, deserves whether it merits its allotment of reserved seats. Yesterday’s open hearing by the ECP was meant to resolve the issue, but it was postponed once more, leaving the situation unresolved.

The current situation is not unprecedented, as evidenced by a number of earlier cases that appear to validate the SIC’s entitlement to its fair portion of seats set aside for women and minorities. In any event, the ECP has the final say over the subject. So why is it letting the controversy drag on?

From its role in postponing the national elections due to a contentious census, to its cooperation in the inability to organise elections for the KP and Punjab assemblies on time, from its inability to guarantee a free, Have the laws of the nation not been violated enough? Does violating the constitutional process also have to be the basis for the 16th National Assembly’s foundation?

Over the past year, millions of people have placed a great deal of hope in the democratic process, believing it would provide them a way out of the numerous difficulties that beset the nation. Rather, the country saw firsthand how easily constitutional designs may be twisted when powerful people want to deny the people their voice.

In the meantime, the organisation established and empowered to protect the nation’s democratic structure either did nothing but watch it shredded or, by its own contempt for the law, enabled its deterioration. It needs to be inquired Is there a particular place where the ECP and its supporters want to draw the line?

Pakistan’s populace is young and easily influenced by others. They have little reason to hope for a fair and progressive society after what they have witnessed over the past year. A few people’s acts have already created lasting harm. How much longer will people put up with them?