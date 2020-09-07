Asim Bajwa Salutes Martyres on defence day

National
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Defence Day occasion said let’s not forget only Pakistan Armed Forces in the world have won the War on Terror (WOT) so comprehensively.
 In a tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa said, “Salute to all our Martyrs and tribute to our valiant Armed forces for their sacrifices in keeping Pakistan strong. The whole nation stands behind you with full trust. It is pertinent to note that Pakistan had played a frontline state in the global
War on Terrorism and paid a heavy price in terms of economically and hundreds of thousands Pakistani personal from Armed forces and civilians laid their lives to defend the motherland.
 
