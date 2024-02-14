Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz will be the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab in the history of the country.

The Balochistan Chief Ministership is also under the purview of PP and Sarfaraz Bugti briefed the CEC on the situation in the province.

It has been learned from reliable sources that the new president of the Presidency will be the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Zardari, who will hold the position for the second time.

According to the sources, between the meetings of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N), it has been decided that the representative of People’s Party Muslim League (N) for the prime minister and the representative of People’s Party Muslim League (N) for the presidency. will support the representative of the party, after which if there is no unexpected change in the situation, then the next government will be the President of the country Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

After the decisions made by the Pakistan People’s Party, it has been announced that the chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has been nominated by the Muslim League (N) for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab.