Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif to attend opposition’s APC through video-link

LAHORE: Former President and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will attend opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) via video link. Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a tweet Saturday said “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link InshaAllah.” On the other hand, ailing former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation of Bilawal Bhutto to virtually join the All Parties Conference (APC). It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N has finalized its recommendations for APC. PML-N will present suggestion of midterm elections, public processions in November to send government packing, combined fund for anti-government campaign and weekly protests outside assemblies. Sources claimed that Maryam Nawaz was included into 11 member delegation of PML-N to rebuff the reports of division in the party. The delegation will be led by Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door. The PML-N on Saturday revealed the names of party members who will form the delegation that will represent it at the APC. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that she will represent the party at the APC along with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam. NNI